Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,795 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.29% of Yalla Group worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Yalla Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 70,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,965. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $778.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

