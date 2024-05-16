Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 65,825 shares worth $79,622,315. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,286.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,101.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

