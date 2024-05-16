Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $253,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded down $29.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,900.99. 188,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,044.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,814.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.