Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $385,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 72.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTO traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.97. The stock had a trading volume of 506,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,236. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $235.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

