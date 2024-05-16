Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $4.97 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTD stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,530.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,934. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,533.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,299.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,204.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,061. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

