Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $653.37. The company had a trading volume of 957,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,125. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.66 and its 200-day moving average is $613.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

