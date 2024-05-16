Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

