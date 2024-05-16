Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 19,455 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,340 shares of company stock worth $16,505,212. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.11. 2,204,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.