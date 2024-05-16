Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 51,500 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,063 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC stock remained flat at $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,024,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

