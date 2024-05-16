Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

