Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 219.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 26,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in McDonald’s by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $273.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

