Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 106,082 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,082 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 25.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,508,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,781,742. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

