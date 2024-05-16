Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,320 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.84. 59,690,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,830,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

