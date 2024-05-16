Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 2,562 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Vipshop by 32,313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after buying an additional 1,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,473,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,236. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

