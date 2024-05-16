Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 420,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,210. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

