Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $164.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $199.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

