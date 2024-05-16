Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 4.0% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $114,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 195,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.59. 9,207,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

