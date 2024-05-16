Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Prairie Operating’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $780.10 million 0.20 -$74.85 million ($21.00) -0.58 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -9.59% -33.06% -9.20% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Bakkt on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.