BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of BDORY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 129,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

