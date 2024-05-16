BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance
Shares of BDORY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 129,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.
