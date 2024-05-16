Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

