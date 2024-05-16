Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.8 %

BWMX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,937. The stock has a market cap of $638.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.43. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.