Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $37.08

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.08, but opened at $36.21. Biohaven shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 107,588 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 224,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,524 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $12,099,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $80,776,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biohaven by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,050,000 after acquiring an additional 212,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 336,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

