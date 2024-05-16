BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

