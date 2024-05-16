BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $10,961,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.