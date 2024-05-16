bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of BLEU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435. bleuacacia has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.02.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

