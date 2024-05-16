Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

