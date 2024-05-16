BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 4.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 354,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 779,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRCC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

BRC Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BRC by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.