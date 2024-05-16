Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Down 5.6%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $39.80. 432,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 806,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

