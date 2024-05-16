Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Down 32.3%

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) were down 32.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 114,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

