Brokerages Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.11 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $420.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.22.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

