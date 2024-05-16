Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $5.38

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CINT opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $464.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

