Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $58.44

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

