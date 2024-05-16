Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$17.02

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

FM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

TSE:FM opened at C$18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.9626943 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

