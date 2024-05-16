Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $135.75

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.80%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $7,321,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

