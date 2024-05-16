Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $11.60

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 725,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

