Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $31.09

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $37.97 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

