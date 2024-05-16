Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $77.56

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,163 shares of company stock worth $6,038,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.