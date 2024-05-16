Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCUCY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Featured Stories

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

