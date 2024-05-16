Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BCUCY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $64.79.
About Brunello Cucinelli
