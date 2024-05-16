BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BSRTF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,428. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

