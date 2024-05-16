Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 18,699 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 1,049,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies
In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
