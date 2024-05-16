Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $203,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.63. 294,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

