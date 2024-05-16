Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 1,036,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,731. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

