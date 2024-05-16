Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Trading Down 1.0 %

E traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 301,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. ENI’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.