Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

