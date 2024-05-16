Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,857 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 222,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,436,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,681. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

