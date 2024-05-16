Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

