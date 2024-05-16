Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 811,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

