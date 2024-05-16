Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $172.89 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,057,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,887,000. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.12% of International Business Machines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.97. 3,486,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,854. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

