Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,355 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $188,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

