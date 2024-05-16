Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 100,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00.
Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Shares of CS opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CS has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
