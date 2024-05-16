Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 100,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3643123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

